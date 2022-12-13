Since last November, the first candidate to replace Mattia Binotto at the top of the Ferrari Sport Management has always seemed to be Frederic Vasseur. The 54-year-old engineer native of the Ile de France region managed to materialize the acquired pole position, with the official appointment at Team Principal and General Manager of the Scuderia, as communicated by the Italian team this morning. The official document from Maranello was preceded by Vasseur’s farewell to Alfa Romeo Sauber, where he had held the role of team principal since 2017. With more than twenty-five years of experience in motor racing, the transalpine is a rather well-known figure in the paddock, capable of weaving important relationships both inside the tracks and outside the world of Formula 1.

“I’m very happy and honored to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal“, Vasseur began in the statements that appeared on the website of the historic Italian team, adding words of esteem for what it means to be part of the Prancing Horse: “For me, a lifelong motorsport enthusiast, Ferrari has always represented the pinnacle of the racing world. I look forward to working with Maranello’s talented and passionate team, for honor the history and legacy of the Scuderia and to achieve results for our fans all over the world”concluded the 28th team principal in the history of the team founded by Enzo Ferrari.

Ferrari | The team principals

Saracco Ferrari (1930-1931)

Mario Lolli (1932-1933)

Federico Giberti (1934)

Nello Ugolini (1934-1939)

Federico Giberti (1947 -1951)

Nello Ugolini (1952 -1955)

Eraldo Sculati (1956)

Girolamo “Mino” Ferrari Amoretti (1957)

Romolo Tavoni (1957-1961)

Eugenio Dragoni (1962-1966)

Franco Lini (1967)

Franco Gozzi (1968-1970)

Peter Schetty (1971-1972)

Alessandro Colombo (1973)

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo (1973-1975)

Guido Rosani and Daniele Audetto (1976)

Roberto Nosetto (1977)

Marco Piccinini (1978-1988)

Pier Giorgio Cappelli (1988)

Cesare Fiorio (1989-1991)

Claudio Lombardi (1991-1992)

Sante Ghedini (1992-1993)

Jean Todt (1993-2007)

Stefano Domenicali (2008-2014)

Marco Mattiacci (2014)

Maurizio Arrivabene (2014-2019)

Mattia Binotto (2019-2022)

Frederic Vasseur (2023-)