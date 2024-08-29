by VALERIO BARRETTA

The Hamilton Effect

This weekend will be the last Monza before Lewis Hamilton wears red and becomes the fans’ darling. Surely this year too the seven-time British driver will be welcomed differently than in the past, but at least for this Sunday he will still be an opponent: there will be time to get to know each other, fall in love and create something important. That for the team principal Frederic The vessel It means only one thing: winning the World Cup.

Vasseur’s words

“Hamilton will bring his qualities, his palmares, his experience. He will also help us stabilize the team a bit, he will contribute to the evolution. It won’t be a revolution, it takes a small step, it doesn’t take changing everything“, these are the words of the Frenchman The Press. “It’s not just about speed or the ability to set up the car, Lewis will push the team with attention to detail. And when there is a change everyone gives more. Convincing him wasn’t difficult, he’s always had a great attraction for the brandfor the story behind it. I think the progress in terms of performance, approach and structure also had an impact“.

“When did we first have it? Actually, in 2004 or 2005: Ferrari was already in his head in some way. Our project with him is to win the World Championship. Bono? We are strengthening the group, but this has nothing to do with Lewis or his team. It would be a mistake to reproduce Mercedes in Ferrari“.

Vasseur absolutely does not want to overshadow Leclerc, indeed he is convinced that the Monegasque can learn a lot by being alongside the seven-time world champion: “Charles also knows that it will do him good. He can absorb like a sponge, I don’t say copy because he doesn’t need to copy anyone. He may have a different vision, not necessarily better but different, of some details. Lewis is the reference, Charles for me has always been the most talented driverthe one who takes the blame quickly, sometimes it helps him and sometimes it doesn’t. He needs to take a step forward with his self-esteem, next to Hamilton he will do it“.