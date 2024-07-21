by SIMONE PELUSO

The podium was not reached, but Hungary’s is a Ferrari slightly above expectations especially after a not so exciting qualifying. The Reds managed to be fighting with Mercedes and also with Red Bull for a good part of the race, demonstrating an incredibly fast pace – even faster than the McLaren – in the stint on hard tyres, thanks also to a Leclerc found and galvanized from a start that immediately put him in fourth position.

“It went pretty well, but first of all congratulations to McLaren – the team principal began Frederic Vasseur at the end of the Grand Prix – I think we had a very strong weekend, with a good fight in the race behind them with Red Bull and Mercedes and overall we probably got the most out of what we could get this weekend. Charles got a good start, went quite fast and had a bit of aparticularly strong ace in the middle stint with the hard tyres. He had a little more difficulty at the end with middle school, but that’s how it went.”

“We still have to take a step forward in terms of performance. Last year we finished 65 seconds behind Red Bull, this year 20 seconds behind McLaren. It’s not enough, but it means we’re on the right track. – added the French manager – Charles did 13 laps on the hard tyres because if you are out on the same tyre even the fastest can’t overtake, and if you copy the strategy of the person in front of you you have no chance. We tried to undercut Verstappen, but Hamilton came back in on the same lap and we were stuck behind him. It was a bit of an aggressive strategy, but I think it was the right one at that time.“.

Fighting for the podium again

Vasseur then downplayed the organizational issue linked to the departure of the technical director Enrico Cardile, postponing (as already anticipated by FormulaPassion) all this after returning from the summer break and focusing on today: “We are back in a position to return to the podiumtoday I think the pace was enough to fight with Mercedes and Red Bull, more difficult with McLaren, but it’s always a question of tenthsand I hope there will be tracks that are more suited to our car than this one. Last week Mercedes was on pole, while this weekend they were fourth in pure performance, and I think we will have this trend until the end of the season. It means that It’s important to score a lot of points when you’re not in the best positionand I think we did a good job in that sense this weekend. Charles didn’t have a great Friday, but he managed to recover very well today, he had a great pace and he was able to fight with Lewis and Max. He did very well today“.