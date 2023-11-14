The Ferrari towards Las Vegas

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas, an event that promises to be remembered as the weekend of the year. There Ferrari he gets there with great confidence: the shape of the track that makes its way through the Strip, lights and casinos of the city of sin can favor the best qualities of the SF-23, i.e. top speed and traction.

Since there are at least three very high-speed points and considering the lack of fast corners, in recent days Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc had framed Nevada as a potential pro-Ferrari circuit. Team principal Frederic Vasseur he doesn’t want to expose himself too much but, in the words presenting the event, he lets optimism shine through.

Vasseur’s words

“From a technical point of view we find a completely new circuit and with temperatures that are expected to be very low, different from those of any other stage on the calendar. Because of this having done your homework well before the Grand Prix – in meetings as well as on the simulator – it will be fundamental to maximize the potential of drivers and car. In fact, simulation helps to better prepare for the management of the many unknowns and when it is effective it allows to acquire a competitive advantage because it leaves the drivers free to become familiar with the track. Charles has always been very competitive on this type of track, where it is necessary to skim the walls, and Carlos demonstrated in Singapore that he is no different. We are confident that we will have cards to play, we must do so by supporting our riders and putting them in a position to fight for the results that we know are within our reach“, these are his words to Ferrari channels.

“We are happy that Formula 1 is returning to Las Vegas more than 40 years after the last time. Over the last five years, our sport has become increasingly popular in America and the fact that this season we find ourselves racing for the third time in the United States is a confirmation of this new golden era for Formula 1 overseas. For Ferrari, the United States is a special land, in which we always find a lot of affection, and this is also why we have dedicated a special livery to this race“.