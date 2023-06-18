Binotto’s finger

Now a year ago, in that of Silverstone, had sparked a huge discussion the Mattia Binotto’s finger pointed at Charles Leclerc’s face, to reproach him after a series of piqued team radios by the Monegasque, who had been objectively penalized in the race strategy compared to his teammate, Carlos Sainz, who then went on to win that British GP. This time, in Montreal, the new team principal of the red, Frederic Vasseurbet on a more confidential and friendly clarificationbehind closed doors, after the outburst expressed in the press by the Monegasque following his elimination in Q2.

Version change

Leclerc had initially blamed his early elimination from qualifying on the pit wall strategy, guilty of not immediately putting it on soft tires. But then, returning to the microphones of Sky Sports F1, the Monegasque has changed versionrectifying his thinking and assuming a large part of the responsibility for the failure to pass the cut. A ‘conversion’ which took place before the eyes of Vasseur himself, who was at that moment being interviewed by Italian television.

The Vasseur method

The French manager then explained, again to the microphones of Sky, an interesting ‘behind the scenes’ reveal of having spoke personally with Leclerc, with whom he has had great affection since his days at Sauber, immediately after the end of the qualifying session. Vasseur appeared very conciliatory, almost ‘paternal’ towards Leclerc, explaining that he has clarified every issue and to fully understand the frustration that a rider can feel after missing a result that he thought was within his reach.

Face-to-face clarification

“We have a good relationship with Leclerc. I understand his frustration. He expected a lot from today Vasseur commented. but unfortunately, for various reasons, it didn’t go well for us. We’ve talked about it, we’ve had a good one-on-one discussion, in this room, and it’s always good to have those comparisons. For me it’s more than normal for drivers to get frustrated as soon as they get out of the car and the result wasn’t what they wanted“, concluded Vasseur, thus closing the ‘Leclerc case’.