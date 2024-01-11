The number of races in a year

The world championship 2024 it hasn't started yet, just as the first cars that will take part in a record-breaking season have not yet been presented. The element that has caused the most discussion among the teams and drivers, but which has also generated some doubts among enthusiasts, is that relating to the number of scheduled racesnever so high in the history of this sport: 24. Already last year, in reality, a calendar so full of GPs had been set, which was then reduced to 22 only due to the cancellation of the GP of Emilia-Romagna (after the tragic flood of last May) and of China (due to the emergency COVID-19).

Reduced concern for Vasseur

Both reintroduced for 2024, there was no shortage of complaints especially from the teams, particularly for excessive tiredness during transfers which falls on the team members, already exhausted at the end of the last world championship. A delicate topic, therefore, but one which he addressed without excessive worries Frédéric VasseurTeam Principal of Ferrari.

How to manage mechanics

The French engineer, in a recent meeting with the media, is in fact convinced that teams can address the issue with internal solutions aimed at ensuring consistently high-level performance for the teams: “We have to have the best approach for mechanicsbecause it is part of performance and reliability – has explained – It's not strange that there were more errors in the pit stops in Abu Dhabi than in other races. I think everyone was exhausted. It means we have to think about one rotation of mechanicsor a keep some for the races and have another group at home, who takes care of the cars when they return to the factory. I believe there is a way to do something and manage the situation better.”

Against the reduction of GP

Limited to the number of races, Vasseur also underlined how this aspect is a positive demonstration of the growing global interest in F1, with countries increasingly willing to offer their candidacy to host a GP: “We have to keep in mind that a couple of years ago we had difficulty finding tracks and events – he added – today we have many proposals that allow us to do 24 GPs and probably be a little selective on the events. We definitely have to work on the calendar, because we will have the first part of the season in the Far East, with Melbourne, Japan and China following, so we will allow some mechanics and drivers to sometimes stay on this side of the world. It will be useful. Then we will have to manage the team adequately to give them a little rest, but I don't think we will have to reduce the number of events“.