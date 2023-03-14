A team principal halved?

The budget traced in recent days by some Italian newspapers on the first two months in Ferrari’s Frederic Vasseur it was anything but rosy. Certainly the result obtained in Bahrain did not help the atmosphere within the Gestione Sportiva, but there has been open talk of a team principal already”Fed up“ and of “fracture” with the managing director Benedetto Vigna. Some journalistic reconstructions had spoken of Vasseur’s reduced powers compared to his other counterparts in Formula 1, who would not have obtained the delegation on the sponsors or even the possibility of independently managing the team passes. In short, the former leader of the Renault and Alfa Romeo Sauber wall would have in fact been commissioned by Vigna himself. And many, in this sense, did not miss the detail that at the time of Vasseur’s appointment, it was specified that he must answer for his work to the managing director and not to the chairman John Elkann.

Vasseur’s denial

In these ten days following the unfortunate race in Sakhir – which recorded Leclerc’s retirement and Sainz’s fourth place 48 ″ behind Verstappen – everything has really been written and Ferrari had preferred not to comment on the many rumors that followed at the speed of light. The first to speak and to deny some stories of the last few hours it was Frederic Vasseur himselfin an interview with the French of Auto Hebdostarting with its alleged scaling: “At Ferrari I have means and decision-making power that I have never had elsewhere“, assured the 54-year-old engineer from Draveil, suggesting anything but feeling like a police officer.

Also a joke forencounter which would have been requested by Charles Leclerc directly to John Elkannanother denial by Vasseur: “We spoke with the riders, with Elkann and with Vigna after the winter tests. AND we’ll all talk together again after Imola. They are scheduled meetings”. cut short the Ferrari team principal and general manager.