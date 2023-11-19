The team principal praises his drivers: “It’s a shame, we were aiming for victory. Leclerc was exceptional, for him and Sainz a very good race. We fought with the Red Bull until the last corner, it hasn’t been seen often”

– las vegas (usa)

“Both Leclerc and Sainz had a very good race, they are in really good shape.” Frederic Vasseur thus praised his drivers after the Las Vegas GP, which Ferrari finished in 2nd and 6th place, recovering many points in the standings from Mercedes, rival for 2nd place in the Constructors’ World Championship. “Leclerc drove an exceptional race, overtaking Red Bull three times – the team principal immediately underlined – it’s a shame about second place because the objective was victory, but the race was great overall, also for sixth place Sainz started twelfth. We fought with the Red Bull until the last corner, something we haven’t seen often. Verstappen unattainable? They’re dominating, but we’re not that far from catching him.” See also Foil women still medal! At 5.00 pm, the Italians are in the final for the gold medal with France

regret — Some regret remains for the Safety Car which allowed Red Bull to stop to fit fresher tires than Charles: “The Safety Car was the worst scenario for us – he said – even though the drivers did very well and I must say that they are in good form. We have to think about the next race, Mercedes is only four points away and I’m sure we can catch them in the constructors’ standings. On a general level – he concluded – a fun, hard-fought race with great overtaking, one of the most beautiful of the season, we should always maintain this standard of spectacularity”.

leclerc speaks — Leclerc is convinced that without the Safety Car he would have had a better chance: “Today we were certainly the fastest on the track, in terms of race pace it was the best Ferrari of the year – said the Monegasque – the Safety Car took away a victory from us which for I was certain. Happy for the overtaking on the last lap, but fighting with those very cold tires was really difficult. In this respect we struggled, not managing to put the tires in the right temperature for the end of the race. As a team we done our best, we couldn’t achieve more than the events that occurred throughout the race. Today, from a race pace perspective, it was the best Ferrari of the season.” See also If Chivas wants Sebastián Córdova, America would look for another player from the Flock