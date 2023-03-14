The Cavallino team principal takes stock of the situation after many jolts: “I don’t understand why the team has become a target after just one GP: I know what to do, I’m always in contact with Elkann and Vigna and the championship is still long”

Federico Mariani

The start of the season Ferrari in F1 it turned out to be more complicated than expected, but it doesn’t scare team principal Frederic Vasseur. The Cavallino manager looks beyond the opening match in Bahrain That he only saw the finish line SF-23 Of Carlos Sainzfourth classified, with Charles Leclerc stranded by an electrical fault. Not even the recent resignation of aerodynamicist David Sanchez bothers him, as he explained to Auto Hebdo. A useful interview to take stock of the situation at Ferrari.

the goodbyes — The first argument concerns precisely the changes that have taken place within the team. A small revolution had taken place in the tests with the replacement of the head of strategies Inaki Rueda. Few, however, imagined a more profound change. Vasseur explains: “I think it’s inevitable. There are people who were very close to Binotto and consequently preferred to leave. But I don’t feel worried or sorry. And I imagine that other people are worried about their future.” The inferences about possible tensions with the top management of the Cavallino were also denied: “Personally, I have no problems, I have a clear idea of ​​my project and I will implement it. I am in contact every day with John Elkann And Benedict VignaI know what they expect from me. I have means and decision-making power like I’ve never had anywhere else: here’s the truth.” See also The 1x1 of the Real Madrid players in their draw against Elche

the criticisms — The results of the first race of the season have raised some doubts about Ferrari’s competitiveness among enthusiasts. Vasseur, however, fights back in the face of skepticism: “The Bahrain GP was positive in some aspects and negative in others. I struggle to understand why the team became a target after just one race. Looking at the correlation of the data between the simulation and the track, we are convinced we are on the right track”. Also for this reason it is important to compact the team: “I asked everyone to stay focused on performance and to find solutions to reliability problems. The championship is long”. Words that sound like a message addressed to Ferraristi and opponents.