A Frederic Vasseur visibly satisfied a few hours after the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix met the journalists in the Ferrari hospitality. His first weekend at Monza as team principal of the Prancing Horse was eagerly awaited also because everyone knew that the low-download set-up required on the Brianza track would mitigate the weaknesses of the SF 23. One pole position and a third and fourth place behind to the Red Bull duo are the balance that fully satisfies the Ferrari team manager. These are his words

A great weekend for the whole Ferrari team

“Overall it was the best weekend of the season because we had a great pace right from free practice and because we had the best qualifying of the year by taking first and third position. Furthermore it’s the first time we’ve managed to fight with the Red Bulls who had a better pace than ours but nevertheless we managed to stay in the race for a good part of it. I am also very satisfied for Carlos That has gone one step further. Not only in regards to qualifying and the race but also in the preparation for the race. From the first lap of the first free practice he was competitive and this is a good sign for the rest of the season. Charles had a good week overall too despite having had some initial difficulties. It was exactly the opposite of the last race (Zandvoort ed) where Leclerc showed better pace than Sainz from the start, but made up ground quickly by riding very well. I have no complaints about the work done by Charles. For me it was a very exciting weekend. Before the Italian Grand Prix I kept telling the team that the points we would get at Monza would be the same as they would get at another grand prix so we could go into the race without putting on extra pressure. But I have to admit that arriving in Monza on Wednesday evening and seeing hundreds of people wearing the red jersey on the streets made me immediately understand that it wouldn’t be easy to face these days in a detached way. Seeing the excitement of the fans in the stands on Saturday just after Carlos’ pole position was also incredible. In the end, this weekend was something touching for me in the role of Ferrari team principal.”

Team orders? No thank you

There has been much discussion of the battle between Sainz and Lerclerc for the third place finish. In the closing laps of the race, the two Ferrari drivers engaged in a tough but fair battle which, however, according to some, could have caused an accident that would have cost the team dearly. Vasseur’s thought on this situation is very clear:

“He wasn’t at all convinced to give the order to hold positions with five laps to go. I trusted my riders by telling them to race but not to take any kind of risk, which is always a relative thing. It was my decision that I took very naturally. In the end everything worked out for the best and I am very proud of the work of my riders today. If I had given the order to hold positions you would have asked me why I had taken such a decision and you would have criticized me saying it was a choice that went against the spirit of competition. We can argue endlessly whether the riders took excessive risks but as I said I am satisfied with the final result.”

Progress on race pace and comparison with Red Bull

The Ferrari team principal then analyzed in detail Ferrari’s race pace against Verstappen and Perez

“We were concerned about the durability of the hard tyres (after overtaking Perez ed) and at that point we were running a bit in the dark having never simulated the duration of this compound in such a long stint. I think we were all at the limit, even Max had some problems with the front left tire in the last two laps. the margin was very small. I think the DRS is very powerful here in Monza and considering that the difference in pace with the Red Bulls wasn’t very big, we managed to use it to stay within a second of the gap. However, even when Leclerc accumulated a gap of more than a second, he then managed to get back under Perez, which precisely demonstrates that we were close to the Red Bulls on race pace e That we have taken a step forward. After a weekend like this one could say that we are not very far from Red Bull having paid no more than one or two tenths on the race pace. This is the gap we needed to stay ahead. But in the end the situation is what we saw with the two Red Bull drivers who finished the race ahead of us. There’s always the possibility that Verstappen would make a mistake under pressure but he wasn’t in that situation either. We will try again trying to be faster to stay close to Red Bull which is the best way to put them under pressure. What is impressive about Red Bull is that they are always the fastest at every track. With regard to Verstappen hasn’t made a mistake for two years which is a huge achievement. Of course it’s easy not to make mistakes when you have a performance margin over the others but even today he was able to manage the situation by putting pressure on Carlos but without exaggerating in taking risks knowing that he had a better race pace.”

To Singapore

In two weeks we will return to racing on a highly loaded track like Singapore, where Ferrari should once again suffer compared to its rivals. Vasseur does not hide the difficulties in perspective

“Looking at the season it is clear that we have been competitive in Canada, Baku, Austria Belgium and here in Monza, all tracks characterized by low downforce. But we did some good tests at Zandvoort to understand our difficulties (on tracks with high aerodynamic load ed). Of course understanding is one thing and fixing is another but at least we are trying to have a better understanding of the problem.”