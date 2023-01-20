Frederic Vasseur last January 9, 2023, the date on which he was appointed Ferrari team principal, crowned a long journey in motorsport that started way back in 1992, when he was still an aeronautical engineering student at ESTACA and was preparing engines for Renault in Formula 3. His first job in Formula 1 dates back to 2016, when he was called as team principal from Renault after his apprenticeship in the lower categories, with the transfer to Alfa Romeo Sauber dated 2017, as managing director and team principal. In short, a long-time engineer and manager has landed in Maranello, who knows all the facets of the complex world of motorsport in depth.

During an interesting interview with the site Race car engineeringVasseur dedicated some general reflections on the evolution of modern Formula 1 and on the management of a team: “Today the specific weight of teamwork is much more important than that of individuals, much more so than it was just a few years ago. It’s more about the results of the whole team, because large teams require more coordination across departments. The influence of the individual is less, but that doesn’t mean it’s less decisive, because we’re talking about people who are more specialized than ever”. The importance of the ‘conductor’ is therefore decisive: “Teams are seeing a new generation of engineers entering Formula 1 with a completely new point of view. So it is essential to have a management with a lot of experience to be able to coordinate all in the most effective way, trying not to make the different points of view conflict with each other”. Vasseur finally praised the new regulatory era that began in 2022, starting with a joke: “The regulations are good if the teams are ahead. Seriously, all the changes have gone in the direction of performance convergence. The frozen engines worked, going in the direction of a closer fight for the world championship. In 2017 and 2018 teams were 5% apart in qualifying performance, now most are within 2% and in 2022 five teams had a 1% performance margin. I think if we keep these regulations for a while, F1 will be a fantastic sport.”