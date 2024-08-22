The Ferrari shopping campaign

In the interview given to FormulaPassion.it in recent weeks, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur had underlined how the Prancing Horse was moving without too many proclamations for strengthen the staff: “Even though we didn’t put it on the front page, in the last eight months we have hired a lot, something like 50-60 employees”.

And if the two arrivals from Mercedes, Loic Serra and Jerome D’Ambrosio, were the best known and introduced by a press release, for others the path of silence was chosen.

Arrivals and departures

The latest signing by Ferrari in chronological order was that of Frederic Cazals, French engineer from Red Bull. We are talking about a technician who had been working for the world champion team since 2021 and who had held the role of aerodynamic engineer. A valuable addition – an expert in fluid dynamics and CAE and CAD, i.e. aerodynamic simulations through computational data – and with a background in aerospace engineering.

But the turnover of the ‘second lines’ is always very high and for an engineer who arrives, two others have left Maranello in recent months. Marco Scourtis – materials engineer at Ferrari since 2017 – moved to Audi in July; while Ryan Greenslade joined Williams two months ago, where he is taking on the role of Senior Design Engineer.

We remind you that close to the Monza weekend, Ferrari will make official the new organizational chart after the farewell of technical director Enrico Cardile (who moved to Aston Martin).