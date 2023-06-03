Ups and downs

Second position on the grid for Carlos Sainz, 19th for Charles Leclerc. One could hardly have imagined seeing a more mixed result than this for Ferrari in qualifying for the Spanish GP. The Monegasque driver, usually almost unbeatable on Saturday’s flying lap, suffered a burning elimination in Q1, complaining of problems on the rear of his SF-23. But Sainz took care of consoling the Ferrari public, highly acclaimed by the Iberian fans and capable of exploiting the problems of the various Perez, Russell and Alonso to lock down a fundamental front row especially in view of tomorrow’s race.

Vasseur, half smile

“We have totally mixed feelings after this qualifying – admitted Frederic Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – because there’s a car on the front row while on the other side of the garage everything was more difficult right from the first lap. I’m sure this was Carlos’ best qualifying since the start of the season – continued the French team principal – he had a good pace and it was a good step for us too, considering we brought the update here and they’ve been working really hard in the last few weeks. I think this is the best reward for us”.

The Leclerc mystery

Continuing his analysis of what went wrong for Leclerc, Vasseur reported on the perplexities expressed by his driver already at the end of FP3 this morning: “Even after the end of free practice Charles was complaining about the car in the left-hand corners, we still have to figure out what the problem is. At the start of qualifying the track was damp in some corners and several drivers complained or had accidents“.

The sensations of the pilot

“I have no idea what happened to Charles – Vasseur finally concluded, however suggesting that he is aligned with the view of the facts provided to journalists by its pilot – there must have been something broken on the car, because I trust Charles’ feelings. We’ve known each other for some time and she said right away that we had a problem. If you look at the data, it is clear that there is something wrong”ruled the Ferrari team principal.