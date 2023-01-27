The news of the landing in Ferrari of Frederic Vasseur with the role of team principal he immediately brought to mind the bond that unites the transalpine manager to one of the two Prancing Horse riders: Charles Leclerc. In fact, Vasseur was the man who, as number one on the Sauber wall, gave the Monegasque his first opportunity as a starter in F1, deploying him in the 2018 season, after the two titles won in succession by the ’97 class in GP3 and F2. The experiment was successful, so much so that, at the end of his first year in the Circus, Leclerc was called to Ferrari to support Sebastian Vettel in place of the veteran Kimi Raikkonen.

What is perhaps less known to some enthusiasts, however, is the closeness that unites the new Maranello boss also to the other red bearer, Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, who had been chosen by McLaren directly from Mattia Binotto, naturally had an excellent relationship with the now former team principal. Even Vasseur, however, has great respect for the Madrid driver. It was he himself who explained it on the occasion of the first official meeting with the Italian and international press. The French manager, who in Formula 1 has already worked as team principal in Renault and Sauber, has in fact revealed that he has sought in both of his experiences sign the #55 family tradition.

“When I was at Renault I tried to recruit CarlosVasseur said. The reference is to the 2016 season, when Sainz was still in Toro Rosso, under the control of Red Bull. The transfer would then materialize a year later, during the 2017 championship. Vasseur, however, at the time was no longer working for the Losanga house, replaced by his compatriot Cyril Abiteboul, today Hyundai’s team principal in the WRC. But the courtship of the current boss of Maranello towards Sainz continued even after: “I was the first contact between Carlos and Renault, then yesI moved to Sauber and there I tried to recruit Carlos again Vasseur concluded. it is the best proof that I trust him and I am convinced that he is very strong“.