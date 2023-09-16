New pole position

Carlos Sainz repeats itself. First in qualifying in Monza, on the fastest track in the World Championship, and also ahead of everyone in Singapore, on a track with opposite characteristics. Clear sign of how at the moment Ferrari really managed to fix the SF-23 in an admirable way. Confirmation of this is also the third place for Charles Leclerc, preceded by George Russell by just seven thousandths, what was missing to have an all-red front row. Compared to the Italian match two weeks ago, however, this time there will really be the possibility of playing for victory until the end, thanks to the Red Bull collapse.

Given these premises, the good humor shown by the Ferrari team principal is not surprising, Frederic Vasseurin interviews given to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 after qualifying. “I don’t know if we did anything special, but we had a very good weekend from the start“, remarked the number one on the red wall. In fact, so far Ferrari has had its own driver in first position in all the rounds held: “Both drivers did good free practice. We built our pace this weekend without any problems and I think this is the most important aspect, because in the end we are talking about thousandths between Charles and Carlos. This means that our project brought positive results and that our pilots did an excellent job“.

Sainz in front, no surprises

For years Leclerc was considered the wizard of qualifying, but now Ferrari is discovering a Carlos Sainz who has never been so on the ballauthor of the second pole position in a row: “I’m not surprised by Carlos’ performance – declared Vasseur – I think it’s in line with what he did two weeks ago in Monza. He was at the top in all free practice, in every session he was at the top and I’m not surprised. I’m happy for him, for the work he managed to do when it needed to be done, putting everything together in Q3 with another excellent lap. He took a step forward compared to previous GPs right from the start of the weekend. I’m happy for him because he’s building his pace and he had a great race in Monza too. Tomorrow however will be another great challenge and another story“.

Great collaboration

There are those who fear a possible growing frustration on Leclerc’s part in seeing himself overtaken on his own ground by his boxing partner, but Vasseur reiterated the existence of a excellent relationship between the two Cavallino standard-bearers: “Charles had a point of reference in Carlos. They help each other develop and analyze curves. One is faster in the first sector and the other in the second, this is how you can progress in order to help the pilots in driving and it is the best condition“. Leclerc had ‘wasted’ a start from first place last year, but the Ferrari team principal is optimistic this year: “Last year at the start the track was damp due to the rain – he recalled – This year I hope it will be dry. We remain focused on strategy, which is the most important aspect. However, I prefer to start from first position than from second“, he concluded.