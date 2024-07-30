Hamilton and Ferrari

When Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari they made official the decision to join their paths starting from the 2025 season, it was February 1st and therefore the fans of the Prancing Horse knew they would have to wait ten months to see the English driver cross the threshold of Maranello.

And there is no shortage of interviews in which Frederic Vasseur is asked about Hamilton and, although the team principal is trying to stay focused on the current season, even in the interview with Sky Italia he let slip some words of appreciation towards the British champion: “We certainly know the positive aspects of Lewis’ arrival, such as his great experience. Everyone has been saying since the beginning of the season that Russell is faster than him, but at the moment he is the one who has brought more points to Mercedes. So in terms of efficiency I think he is a good point of reference”.

Leclerc and the updates

Frederic Vasseur also spoke about the recent ups and downs of Leclerc: “He had some problems in the last few weekends, but I I still think he is lucid and the fact is that sometimes we have overreacted collectively. Go back on updates It wasn’t an easy decision, but we made it. We have lost 2 monthsbut we have other solutions in preparation and we are positive and dynamic”.