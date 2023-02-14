The great expectation of these months of the fans of the Ferrari to finally be able to admire the new creation of the Maranello team was rewarded today with a splendid presentation event organized by the Prancing Horse. The launch of the new SF-23, complete with an immediate shakedown on the Fiorano track, he undoubtedly surpassed – in terms of emotion and spectacularity. the presentations organized so far by the other teams. In addition to seeing the first real images of the red 2023 edition, however, there was also considerable interest in hearing the team principal’s first impressions Frederic Vasseurin its first real official release from number one on the red wall.

The former Sauber manager confided in a long interview Sky Sports 24, touching on various topics of the season that will start soon. Among these, a special focus was dedicated toreliability. Retirements linked to technical problems, especially of the power unit, were in fact one of Ferrari’s weak points last year. Precisely for this reason Vasseur explained how the Scuderia has concentrated a lot on solving them. However, the French manager did not indulge in astounding promises, also reiterating that he did not envisage any particular increases in the power of the power unit, given theengine freezing effective until 2025.

“Previously the car’s potential was the main focus of development Vasseur recalled. while now it will be necessary to pay attention to every little detail. We are aware of this and are ready for Sakhir. Regarding reliability, we have all checked at the counter, we have new things and everything seems to be under control. But we have to be cautious about engine upgrades and reliability. In the past we may have had to depower the engine, while now we’re back to normal, but there’s no talk of any progress in terms of power.”he concluded.