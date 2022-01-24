The arrival of Guanyu Zhou in Alfa Romeo for 2022, with the Chinese promoted by F2 to replace Antonio Giovinazzi, he had created the suspicion that the relations between the Swiss team and the Ferrari they had come to short irons. The departure of the Apulian driver, member of the Driver Academy of the Cavallinowas in fact filled with the engagement of the 22-year-old from Shanghai, in turn coming fromAcademy Alpine, albeit with a past spent in the Maranello nursery for four years. However, the team principal of the Swiss company thought about categorically denying the ‘tensions’ between Alfa Romeo and Frédéric Vasseur.

The French manager, interviewed by the newspaper motorsport-total.comin fact, underlined a collaboration that is still alive between the two realities, and which goes well beyond an ‘external’ choice made by the Rossocrocia team: “The fact that we have opted for another rider – he has declared – it does not mean that we will no longer be able to do business with Ferrari in the future“. In this regard, Vasseur also confirmed that Alfa Romeo will continue to make itself available as a launching pad for young drivers from the Maranello Academy: “Ferrari doesn’t have to launch a rookie a year – he added – so we continue to work and collaborate from season to season, and this is a very clear aspect for both parties “. Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott were the most ‘ready’ profiles for an F1 debut, but the Russian will settle for the role of third driver while the British will try his luck in Indycar in hopes of showing up for 2023, a season in which they could free themselves. some seats in F1.

Also, as stated in an interview with the newspaper Blickthe transalpine engineer also places confidence in the role he will play Valtteri Bottaswho will have to help the Asian rookie to integrate as much as possible in F1: “Valtteri will have to take the newcomer by the hand from the start of the season – he stressed – having a new couple of drivers and a rookie to help should be a motivation for the whole team ”. Bottas has in fact picked up the baton of Kimi Raikkonen in an all-Finnish relay ‘set up’ by Toto Wolff, who found in Frederic Vasseur the right ‘side’ to place the former Mercedes driver who was excluded from the Brackley team after Kimi’s promotion. Raikkonen.