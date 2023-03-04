Red Bulls to beat

On the first day, the sensations of the winter tests were broadly confirmed, with Red Bull appearing to be the reference car and Aston Martin the big surprise in the leading positions. Ferrari expected to have to further refine the feeling with the SF-23 and so it was in the first free practice. The team principal did not make excuses Frederic Vasseur: “So far surely Red Bull is a step forward, but the season is 23 races and we haven’t played the first one yet. There is a long way to go. Last year the team had a big lesson, which is that the championship didn’t end after the first race. We have to continue developing the car throughout the season“, explained the transalpine manager.

Trust in Leclerc and Sainz

Vasseur then highlighted that he has great esteem for the Ferrari drivers, starting from Leclercwith whom he shared a season in Alfa Romeo Sauber: “Now he’s five years older and he’s a bit more mature and is more confident in his feedback. But we are still in the initial stage of working together and I don’t want to jump to any conclusions. But I had the same sensations, and for me it’s nice to work with him”. On Sainz he reiterated that he had tried to have him with him in F1 previously: “He never wanted to accept and so I had to make the opposite move and be the one to go to his teamjoked Vasseur, continuing:I’ve always had very good sensations about him, I tried to get him when I was in Renault and then in Sauber. I think that between us there is one mutual trust and I am convinced that he will do an excellent job”.