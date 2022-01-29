Having been the last year in Formula 1, Kimi Raikkonen could ask for something better. Of course, not the moon, but at least a worthy closure. Instead, the Finn ended his Formula 1 career at the very end of a generation of cars. A strange year, therefore, which forced the teams to make choices: think immediately about 2022 or concentrate ‘without fund’ on the current season? Alfa did not think twice and, given the poor results on the track, after Imola decided to turn the page and give up 2021, Raikkonen’s last year in F1.

Iceman he thus ended his career with a slow car, full of problems, from which he still got ten points. This is also thanks to the professionalism that all the insiders recognize. Alfa Romeo team principal Frédéric Vasseur underlined precisely this aspect, revealing an anecdote dating back to the spring of 2021: “Surely, Kimi didn’t expect that choice for our part in the final phase of his career. When you make this decision you do it by privileging the company and the team, I can understand that“, The Frenchman said to GPFans. “But he was professional as well showed no signs of frustration. My job is to put myself in the drivers’ shoes and I can perfectly understand them. Going through almost an entire season without updates is difficult for us at the wall or in the garage, let alone for the drivers“.