For Alfa Romeo, the announcement of Kimi Raikkonen’s retirement from F1 was not a surprise. As the Finnish driver himself announced yesterday, the decision had already been made a year ago and the team was perfectly aware of Iceman’s will.

Frederic Vasseur, team principal from Hinwil, wanted to acknowledge the merit of the former world champion …

“There is no rider like Kimi Räikkönen. His presence, his charisma and his unique attitude, coupled with the innate skill that prompted this team to give him a chance in 2001, made him a legend of our sport in a way that numbers and statistics struggle to cope with. transmit”.

“It has been a pleasure to work with him over the years and I think I speak on behalf of everyone in Alfa Romeo Racing, from the Hinwil garage to the Zandvoort garage, when I say that a driver like Kimi has written some indelible pages in the history of our team and our sport “.