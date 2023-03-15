The team principal: “The problem with the ECU had never occurred. Sanchez? Arrivals and departures are part of team life. Charles is unhappy with Bahrain, but he was super motivated at the factory. Developments on the SF-23 in Arabia and Australia to take the Red Bull”

Luigi Perna and Giusto Ferronato – Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Fred Vasseur gives courage to Ferrari. The team principal intervened today to take stock of the situation with the media after the agitated post-first GP of Bahrain. Unfortunately there is confirmation of the 10-place penalty for Leclerc the change of control unit that will have to be done this weekend. But Vasseur also invited everyone to wait and see the performance of the SF-23 on different tracks compared to Bahrain, that Ferrari will not spare in developments to reassemble and above all that Leclerc, despite his nervousness due to the bad situation after the first GP , is more energized and motivated than ever. These are the main topics touched upon by the team principal.

penalty for the control unit — “Unfortunately, we had an ignition problem on Sunday morning and a second problem in the race, again with the ECU. It had never happened before, it was the subject of analysis, but unfortunately we’ll be penalized.”

the farewell of sanchez — Outings are part of the life of an F1 team, like arrivals. To Sanchez, who has contributed to the team, I wish the best. Mekies location? I've known him for 25 years and I have faith in him, he will be one of the pillars of the team in the future if that's what you ask me." On the possible arrival of Simone Stay to the technical direction: "Simone is doing well with Haas and there is no plan to move him". On the relationship with CEO Benedetto Vigna and on possible decision-making frictions: "The relationship between us is constant as a dialogue and this collaboration is very good, I have nothing to complain about".

how’s the sf-23 going — “Hopping? It’s not our main problem, even if we always move at the limit. We rather struggle with the balance, but Bahrain is not representative in absolute terms and the situation will be better in Jeddah. For the rest, we will bring developments here and to Australia, it’s the only way to catch up on Red Bull, which has grown a lot by reducing the weight of the car. Reliability isn’t a problem with the internal combustion engine and this won’t penalize us in terms of power.”

leclerc's mood — The mood of Leclerc he was reported a bit agitated after the first unhappy race. The Monegasque also asked president John Elkann for reassurance and Vasseur denied any problems in this sense: "Charles is obviously unhappy with how the first race went, but on his return he was already at the factory and super motivated. We know the situation and we are all pushing to improve".