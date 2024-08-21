Back from summer

The summer, at least for F1, is over and now it’s time to get back on track. The Circus will do so from Zandvoortthe Dutch track that overflows with passion for Max Verstappen. Ferrari plays away but will have to be ready in an attempt to stem the Mercedes comeback – which is clearly aiming for third place in the Constructors’ standings – and possibly also to bring McLaren and Red Bull closer together, trying to regain the victory that has been missing since the Monaco GP.

Pay attention to the qualification

The red team principal, Fred Vasseurspoke about what will be the ‘orange’ appointment for the Prancing Horse, underlining above all the importance of obtaining a good result in qualifying, also considering the characteristics of the Dutch track which makes overtaking on the track extremely difficult: “We start again from Zandvoort, a completely different circuit from Spa-Francorchamps, short, narrow and tortuous in which every little detail will be fundamental, especially in qualifying given that It’s really hard to get over“, explained the French manager.

“As usual we will focus on ourselves trying to extract the maximum potential from our package. – added the number one of the Ferrari pit wall – which in other words means being able to find the best setup but also identify the right choices in the decisive moments – in qualifying as in the race – both on the pit wall and on the drivers’ side. Knowing the values ​​on the field this season, and considering the characteristics of the track It is reasonable to expect a fight on the edge of cents“.