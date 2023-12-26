Cars 'blocked' after just one free practice session

The F1 Commission has underlined that it has among the points to discuss on the agenda in view of 2024 the Park closed. In Sprint weekends, in fact, as a result of current legislation, the set-up of the cars is frozen after just one free practice session, essentially transforming the Sprint into a 'preview' of what will happen in Sunday's Grand Prix with the only difference that in Sprint there are no mandatory stops.

Max Verstappen has underlined on several occasions how inappropriate it is that we can no longer intervene on single-seaters. The three-time world champion much prefers to 'build' the race weekend in terms of performances in the three standard free practice sessions that precede Saturday's Qualifying and Sunday's Grand Prix. The rigidity of the regulation, for example, has led to disqualification of the cars of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Austin in the United States at the end of the Grand Prix due to excessive wear of the flat bottom. With only one free practice session available, the ground clearance established on a track as bumpy as the Circuit of the Americas was insufficient.

The Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur during the Christmas lunch in Maranello he underlined that from his point of view it would be a common sense choice to revise even only partially the regulation on Parc Fermé: “I can't say we were happy with Parc Fermé in Austin. The problem is that you only have one free practice session to fine-tune the set-up, ride heights, cooling and more. Sometimes, when you have a small problem in FP1, you can't find your way for the rest of the weekend and you go blind. Opening the Parc Fermé could be positive. Maybe we can discuss which aspects to open. It would be the right decision.”