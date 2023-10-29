Insufficient podium

Ferrari disappoints once again. It has arrived in Mexico the podium of Charles Leclerc, third, and the fourth place of Carlos Sainz, but they are results that leave a bad taste in the mouth when thinking about the front row that the two red single-seaters had conquered in yesterday’s qualifying. Instead the start was extremely disappointing, with the SF-23s of the Monegasque and the Spaniard being burned by the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez. The Mexican was then put offside by contact with Leclerc, while the Orange champion was unstoppable as usual. To the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the Maranello team principal, Frederic Vasseuranalyzed the race in Mexico City, starting from the disappointing start which will be properly analyzed in the next few days.

Parenza in the sights

“We didn’t start well, but it’s not a question of managing the start – the French manager immediately clarified, who did not hide his disappointment with the final result – the start was not good, we gave everyone the slip and we totally lost control of the situation. If you start badly you give the others the slipstream and this put Carlos and Charles in a difficult position between Verstappen and Perez. From here the accident came. We lost a piece of the front wing [con Leclerc] and the situation has become a mess for Carlos too. However, the problem was not the management of the start, but the start itself. After a few meters Max was already in front of Carlos“.

Difficulties after the red flag

“We cannot be satisfied with the final position if we look at where we started – the summary, difficult to dispute, made by Vasseur – the weekend overall wasn’t bad, especially in qualifying, and even the pace in the first stint, despite the damage to the front wing, wasn’t far from Max’s.” The red flag following Magnussen’s accident, however, instead of reviving the hopes of the two Ferraris, paradoxically complicated the day for the red drivers. “We struggled a lot more with the hard tires at the restart and in the final phase of the race. We lost the rhythm there. We were also cautious about the length of the stint, using the hard tyres, and we were at the limit. We were surprised that Hamilton managed to do so many laps on the mediums.”.

Towards Brazil

The theme of the week, in view of the race in Brazil, however, risks remaining that of departures: “I haven’t talked to Charles about it yet – reiterated Vasseur – the restart was better. For the restart we didn’t have a new average, but only the one used after qualifying and it was at the limit for us due to the duration. We will try again in Brazil by doing the best job possible in qualifying to be more consistent in the race, but overall we are still 3rd and 4th. The result itself is not dramaticbut we have to do a better job next week.”.