Waiting to finally see the 2023 car unveiled, which will be presented to the world on Valentine’s Day before being immediately put on the track for the first filming day, the focus of all Ferrari fans is on the new team principal, Frederic Vasseur. After the winter ‘saga’ that accompanied the farewell of Matthias Binotto, between rumors, official denials, new rumors and finally the resignation of the now ex number one of the red wall, January was the month of Vasseur’s inauguration. The transalpine manager officially started working for Ferrari on 9 January and in recent days he has released his first official interviews to the Italian and foreign press, effectively ‘indicating’ the key points of his mandate at the helm of the Prancing Horse.

Inevitably there is a lot of curiosity to see what the results brought by the former Renault and Sauber executive will be, although he himself was the first to underline how “for the design my contribution was zero, because the machine was already designed a few months ago“. However, Vasseur will be able and will have to have a lot of impact, right from the start, in terms of operational management of the team. What the 54-year-old French manager surely wants to avoid is that the new season turns into a stopover remote head-to-head between his results and those achieved by Binotto in 2022. “Regardless of doing better than in the past, I will not enter a phase of confrontation with Mattia – remarked Vasseur on French TV Canal+ – because that’s not the issue at all“.

However, Vasseur repeated the target he had already set in other interviews on his country’s television channel: that of trying to immediately dragging the redhead to success. “The team’s objective is very clear and that is to be the Constructors’ and Drivers’ champion, there’s no doubt about it. I think that when you’re at Ferrari you can’t have any other goal than to win, and that’s clear to everyone. Then at the end of the season, if I’ve been a good season, we’ll have time to discuss it [del confronto con Binotto]”, he has declared.