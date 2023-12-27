Looking at the future

Among the many topics touched on by the Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseuron the occasion of the Christmas dinner in Maranello, not one was missing look at the future of Formula 1. In the last year there has been much discussion about the possibility of a entry onto the grid of an 11th team, Andretti Global, which would receive support from General Motors with commitment from the Cadillac brand. In what is an ongoing political battle between F1 and the federation, the FIA ​​has thrown open the doors to the entry of Michael Andretti's team. The existing teams, on the other hand, are much more skeptical and reluctant to expand.

From this point of view, the position of Maranello's number one, who will begin his second year managing the team in 2024, mirrors that of his friend-rival Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of Mercedes: there is no desire to add a place at the table and seat an 11th diner. The French manager explained in detail the reasons for this belief, 'dismantling' both the hypothesis of greater involvement – through Andretti – of the American public, and the presumed increase in value that the team made in USA would lead to the Circus.

Andretti? No thank you

“There has been a lot of talk about the media coverage that a team can guarantee depending on its country of origin – declared Vasseur – but I don't think it's the correct approach. The popularity of Formula 1 in a country depends on the success of a driver. One of the most popular nations for Formula 1 is Holland, because of Verstappen. He means that success depends more on the riders than on the teams. Andretti would arrive in the same way as Haas. If you want to increase popularity in the United States, you need to have more American drivers rather than multiple teams”.

Compared to the pre-Covid era, when perhaps a new team could have been useful to F1, the landscape has now radically changed: “Four or five years ago, when we opened the door to a new team, the situation was completely different – concluded Vasseur – at that moment in the Concordat there were Ferrari and Mercedes. Honda was close to leaving and Renault wasn't sure if it would stay. We only had two engineers confirmed for the following years. We would have accepted an 11th team, possibly a constructor, for the good of F1. We are in a different situation now. We have six confirmed Power Unit suppliers and some of my colleagues say that they are too many, because there will not be two teams per engine engineer. We are not in the situation we were four years ago. An 11th team would not bring added value“.