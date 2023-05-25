Hamilton in Ferrari: Vasseur also denies everything

There Press conference drivers and manufacturers held today on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix inevitably focused on this week’s indiscretion launched by the Daily Mailwhich he wanted Lewis Hamilton under negotiation with the Ferrari after the offer of 40 million pounds received from the Maranello house for his arrival in the team in 2024. It was not only Hamilton himself who denied this market news, but also the Team Principal of the little horse Frederic Vasseur.

Vasseur remains ‘alone’

The 54-year-old Frenchman admitted that the teams’ interest in a rider of the caliber of the seven-time world champion is obvious, but that this is not synonymous with an offer made by Red to the British: “I could say jokingly that two weeks ago you were sending Carlos Sainz to Audi – has explained – and a week ago you sent Charles Leclerc to Mercedes. In fact, I’m alone now. You know perfectly well that at this stage of the season there will be a different story every week, but we’re not sending Lewis Hamilton any kind of offer, and we haven’t“.

Anyone would like Hamilton

A piece of news, that of the possible negotiations between Hamilton and Ferrari, which annoyed the Ferrari Team Principal, even more due to the repetitiveness of these rumors in the face of a natural fact such as that of the interest of each team in Hamilton: “We haven’t had any kind of discussion – he added – I think that every single team on the grid would like to have Hamilton at a certain point, it would be bullshit not to say such a thing. Over the past 20 years I have spoken almost every single weekend with Hamilton, but I don’t have to stop and argue with him because you are already following me.”.

Renewal with Mercedes close

In this way, Vasseur has therefore denied any kind of negotiation with the number 44 of Mercedes, while recognizing all the qualities of the British. An intervention very similar to that expressed by its pilot, Charles Leclerc, in the press conference reserved precisely for the drivers, during which the Monegasque stated that everyone would like the seven-time world champion as their teammate, while underlining the fact that he has an excellent relationship with Carlos Sainz. To definitively close the parenthesis, Hamilton himself also denied any kind of negotiation with Ferrari, instead admitting that he was very close to agreeing to renew his contract with Mercedes.