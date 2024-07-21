by SIMONE PELUSO

McLaren: a machine that dominates, but What’s most talked about are strategies and pilot management. The behavior and decisions of the Papaya pit wall have split the paddock in two: those who side with the choice to give Piastri the road back, and those who instead see another great wasted opportunity to recover very important points on Verstappen with Norris.

Also Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseurteased by journalists’ questions, expressed his opinion on the show put on by McLaren in the final stages of the race: “First of all, in their place I would have enjoyed the double, but theirs is a big problem to have. I understand that in the race there was Norris’ undercut on Piastri, a choice of the team to protect Lando from the return of the rivals, but he was still severe towards Oscar. Then they made a decision that I can understand. Piastri was leading from the start and the team’s decision was to reverse the positions.”