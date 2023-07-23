Clear disappointment

Sixth Charles Leclerc and 11th Carlos Sainz, on a track that theoretically should have been allied with Ferrari, as a typology. The result of qualifying in Budapest went sideways to the Maranello team principal, Frederic Vasseur. The SF-23 struggled on the tortuous Magyar track and the difficulty in overtaking on this track threatens to make even the Sunday of the two Prancing Horse standard bearers hellish. In all honesty, however, the number one on the Ferrari wall didn’t look for excuses for the disappointing performance on Saturday, admitting that expectations, regardless of the discussed change of format, were quite different.

“Disappointment? We expected much better this weekend – Vasseur clarified in no uncertain terms to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – in FP2 we were in good condition, we did the race simulation on Saturday morning and when we moved on to the qualifying simulation the pace was there. We expected much more from qualifying.”.

“Blind” race

Vasseur also avoided attributing the causes of the red flop to external factors, such as the great heat arrived in Hungary: “Sure it was hotter on a Friday, that’s the main difference, but it’s the same for everyone. We don’t have to make excuses. If this happened, it means that we didn’t work properly“.

The type of format, on the other hand, created problems in the evaluate the pace to keep in view of the race. “F1 is expected to be very agile, but every time you change a format everyone is lost – acknowledged Vasseur – it’s difficult to make comparisons because we didn’t work in the same sessions with the same compounds. In the race the track conditions will be completely different. This means that we will all go blind. But it will be a good challenge. The starting grid is unusual Vasserur concluded. and the first lap will be crucial. Here it is difficult to overcome. If we look at the other races this weekend, there was often a DRS train that made overtaking difficult”. The risk is that the redhead riders will find themselves right in the middle.