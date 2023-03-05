Bad start

The 2023 season could not have started worse Ferrari. Yes, Carlos Sainz’s fourth place at least partially saved the Scuderia’s Sunday – in terms of points – but the Leclerc’s withdrawal while sailing quite nimbly towards the third step of the podium, combined with the clear difficulty of the SF-23 in approaching Red Bull’s race pace, represent a huge alarm bell for the Maranello team. Also because the performance of Aston Martin, in particular with Fernando Alonso, suggests that the Prancing Horse may not be calm even in the role – consolidated last year – of second force on the grid. After the race it was the turn of the new team principal Frederic Vasseurputting his face to explain the rude awakening compared to some proclamations that were heard during the long off-season that preceded Sakhir’s away game.

Shock withdrawal

“It was certainly a difficult race and I have a clear picture of the situation – he underlined to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the former boss of the Sauber house, who certainly would have liked to wet his debut in the role of team principal of the most successful team in the history of the Circus in a different way – we are there in qualifying and the pace was good, but today’s result is absolutely not a good one. With Charles we were unable to finish in third place how could that be possible, we had a reliability problem that is absolutely not good and we need to fix it. Tire degradation compared to Red Bull was also not good. We have to start from here to do our best and improve the situation in the coming weeks“. Ferrari mechanics had replaced the battery and the control unit on Leclerc’s car before the race. An alarm bell? Perhaps. What is certain, however, is that no one, least of all Vasseur, expected that reliability could still be a problem, after the many troubles suffered from this point of view in 2022.

Reliability and degradation

“I didn’t think reliability could be an issue – the French manager candidly acknowledged – we didn’t expect it and it happened to us for the first time. We need to figure out exactly what happened before we draw any conclusions, but it’s one shock“. Vasseur later made amends as far as the race strategy set with its two pilots. In fact, the idea of ​​using the same compounds also used by Red Bull did not bring the desired benefits: “The degradation was still higher than the Red Bull, even with the red tyres. Putting two sets of softs was too optimistic on our part – acknowledged the Ferrari team principal – only Red Bull could afford it. We now need to understand the issues with both reliability and with degradation. Degradation is always extreme in Bahrain, this circuit is the most critical of the season and one of the easiest to pass with the DRS. Now we will go to Jeddah in better conditions, because we have understood the situation“.