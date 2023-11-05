The team principal: “It wasn’t a mistake by the driver, his frustration is understandable, he’s a competitor. Sainz? He finished very far away, but when you start from behind it’s not easy to make up the disadvantage”

“I completely understand the frustration of Leclerche is a competitor and always wants to do well.” Frederic Vasseur thus commented the Monegasque’s withdrawal on the training lap of the Brazilian GP. “What happened to Leclerc is more than disappointing. We had focused a lot on him and on this race, keeping one set of tires and sacrificing the sprint – he analyzed to Sky Sport – would have been a great opportunity, but it went how it went, now we have to focus on next weekend.”

"We haven't yet understood the problem with Leclerc's car – said Vasseur – but it's a problem with the system which blocked the wheels and not a driver error. Tonight I will talk to him, I perfectly understand his frustration. Sainz's race? The 50 second gap from Verstappen is enormous, but when you start so far behind it is not easy to close an already significant gap. we had Verstappen's pace and that's why this situation came about, but we showed that we were better than Mercedes. The engine change? I don't think he'll come to Las Vegas, also because we would incur penalties and I don't think it's worth it."

sainz speaks — Carlos Sainz, however, fought generously and finished sixth despite the problems: "The clutch created problems throughout the weekend, it affected us at the start – he said – we finished in a position we deserved. Aston Martin was faster than us, while Red Bull and McLaren were from another planet. With a better start perhaps we could have done more than Stroll, but the problems with the clutch affected us too much. This type of track reminded me of Zandvoort for the curves and the degradation that occurred in our tyres."