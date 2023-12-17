Ferrari, those contracts that don't arrive

“We need to make a decision on the drivers' contracts before the end of the year“. With these words, Frederic Vasseur he had postponed the negotiations with Charles until the winter Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari team principal concentrated on the track, leaving contractual issues for last. But now that the season is over, the two drivers are still without contracts as of January 1, 2025.

Vasseur's words

Should Ferrari fans be worried? Not for the Frenchman: “Leclerc and Sainz are under contract with us until the end of 2024, so they still have 13 months. At the time Mercedes had renewed the contracts at the end of August. I would say that we still have plenty of months of margin“.

Vasseur, however, admitted that he had to review his initial intentions of ending negotiations in the winter. It is now certain that the official announcement on the future of Leclerc and Sainz will arrive in the new year: “I must admit that a year ago I promised that I would make a decision by the end of this year. The last part of the season, however, was chaotic for everyone. Now we're discussing it, but we are behind the initial plans. It's not a problem though. Will we sign them before the start of the 2024 season? It can be the goal“.

An almost obligatory renewal

In short, the discussions are continuing and even if the decision is slow in arriving, it is reasonable to assume that Ferrari, Leclerc and Sainz have every interest in remaining linked in the future. The drivers are happy with the team and the team is happy with the drivers. What makes the difference, in this case, are the external contingencies: all the seats of the best teams are occupied, with the exception of second place in Red Bull (but the Milton Keynes team does not want fierce competition at home) and possibly one in Aston Martin.