Agreement signed

Just over a month before the start of the 2024 season, the most awaited announcement by Ferrari fans has arrived: Charles Leclerc has in fact renewed his contract with Ferrari. The agreement would have expired at the end of this championship and the Monegasque has placed his signature on a “multi-year” extension whose expiry has not been officially revealed.

Maranello team principal Frederic Vasseur certainly had an important role in the ratification of the renewal, having had Leclerc under his 'care' already in the Principality native's debut year in F1. At the time – it was 2018 – they both played for Sauber. Now time has passed and expectations have risen. Leclerc's dream is to sooner or later become champion with Ferrari and Vasseur's task is to make this feat possible, which the most successful team in the history of F1 has not been able to accomplish for 17 years now.

Special bond

“Charles' bond with the Scuderia goes beyond that of a driver with his team – explained Vasseur, commenting on the renewal of his protégé – Leclerc has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, since before he wore the tracksuit with the Prancing Horse. The DNA of our company as well as his values ​​are part of him and it was therefore natural to agree on the renewal of our collaboration. We know his incessant desire to overcome his limits and we appreciate his great ability to duel and overtake in races.“.

The promise

Finally a promise: “We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his decision and his commitment will be elements that can make the difference to the goals we want to achieve“.