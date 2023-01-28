When the name of Frederic Vasseur as a potential successor at the helm of Mattia Binotto’s Ferrari team, a part of enthusiasts and insiders wondered how the French manager could have adapted to the Maranello environment. In fact, Vasseur’s various extra F1 commitments were known, the main one being the management of Spark Racing Technologythe company he founded born in 2012 supplier of Formula E chassis.

As leaked over the past few weeks, the Frenchman will devote himself totally to his commitment to Ferrari, abandoning his other activities at an operational level, starting with Spark of which he chaired the board of directors. In the meeting with the specialized foreign press held in recent days in Maranello, Vasseur in fact assured that he had relinquished operational tasks in his companywhile retaining a shareholding. The Ferrari team principal explained that managing Formula 1’s most successful team is not a job you can do.”part time“, noting how a 100% commitment will not be enough in leading a team of this size and prestige. Vasseur then added that he will report to his superiors – CEO Benedetto Vigna and Chairman John Elkann – two or three times a weekas already happened to him in his previous experience at Sauber.