Ferrari, bitter Saturday in Monte Carlo

For how the weekend had turned out Montecarlowith an immediately perky Carlos Sainz and a struggling Red Bull in the first free practice session, the second and third row grabbed by Ferrari in qualifying he can’t please the Scuderia. It’s still a double top-5 finish (penalties permitting), but at stake was that victory that was never achievable like in Monaco. Without pole position, and with a penalty pending on Charles Leclerc’s head, the road to even a “simple” podium is uphill. Frederic, the team principal Vasseur knows it and does not hide the bitterness to the microphones of Sky Sports F1.

Vasseur’s words

“I’m angry because we finished a tenth from pole. Not a bad result, but we expected more in terms of location“, these are the words of Vasseur a Sky Sports F1. “However, we have two cars in the top 5 and tomorrow it will be an advantage to play with these positions in the race. We lacked something more in FP3, we were further away but we managed to recover for qualifying. Now we have to react to do well in the race. If we talk about a few tenths we can say that the performance is there, now we have to put everything together to solve some small details. Perhaps what we lacked was optimizing FP3, because in qualifying we were there from the start, evidently we made a mistake“.

Impeding, Vasseur defends Leclerc

The team principal then commented on theimpeding by Leclerc on Norris which could cost the Monegasque three places on the grid: “I saw what happened at the end of practice, but at that stage of the track it’s not easy. The trajectory isn’t clear and it’s more complicated in the tunnel because it’s dark. Charles was on the inside, and Lando expected him to go to the right, but that’s not the racing line“.

Updates also in Spain

“I’m happy with the overall performance, but there are some areas where we need to improve, I can say that we will bring some updates to Montmeló. Still, it’s nice to have the two cars in the top-5 and to be able to fight with our rivals for the podium“, continued the Frenchman.

The joke about tomorrow

“I would say that Fernando has to give everything in turn 1 tomorrow“, joked Vasseur about a possible accident in the first corner. “We have to focus on ourselves, do a good job, aware that in Monaco it is practically impossible to overtake and this means that the only solution is strategy. With two cars in front you can play more to get an advantage, but we’ll see“.