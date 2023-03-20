Vasseur makes no excuses

“It wasn’t a good result. We didn’t have the pace, we have to be honest”in the usual interviews at the end of the grand prix Frederic Vasseur he could not help but note the lack of performance from Ferrari after the sixth and seventh places obtained in Jeddah. The team principal of the Red Bull, in his second race at the wheel of the Prancing Horse wall, is facing a situation far from what he expected and after just two races the gap from Red Bull is already 61 points: “We had good pace on the medium tires and so did Charles on the softs at the start. With the Hard tyres, we struggled much more and we didn’t have any pace. We have to be honest, both when things are good and when things are bad. The pace wasn’t what we expected.”

The positive notes

Vasseur later admitted: “The hardest thing in my job is to manage a race like this and understand what went well and what didn’t”, then trying to find glimmers of optimism: “Honestly, there have also been some positive notes this weekend, as thereliability and pace in qualifying. On the flying lap we opened a gap on Mercedes and Aston Martin. We can then be quite satisfied with the first stint of the race, even if we didn’t have any pace in the last stint”. The team principal in the interview granted to Sky Uk he then denied that reliability was achieved by detuning the power unit: “We ran a bit conservatively in terms of tire management, but we’re talking about one or two tenths. It has nothing to do with the gap we had today. We need to understand where the lack of performance comes from.”