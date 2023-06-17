No action on the track

There was curiosity to see the single-seaters on the track in Montreal in the first free practice session, above all due to the bad weather expected today – in the Canadian afternoon – and for the whole day tomorrow, which risked making FP1 the only one – until Sunday – useful for experimenting with dry track conditions. However, a grotesque failure of the CCTV cameras in the plant made it impossible to get the cars back on track after a red flag caused by a gearbox failure on Pierre Gasly’s Alpine stopped operations after just five minutes.

PL2 elongated

Everything is therefore postponed to PL2 this afternoonwhich will be anticipated by 30′ to bring the total duration of the shift to an hour and a half. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 about what happened on the Canadian circuit Frederic VasseurFerrari team principal, obviously didn’t express satisfaction, however taking comfort in the fact that the lack of time on the track affected all the teams without distinction. “How bad is this waste of time? It’s the same for everyone – said the French manager – in the past it has already happened that there were wet sessions. It’s a shame because we didn’t get the program we expected. But the same goes for everyone. We’ll have to reset for this afternoon“.

Goals for the weekend

The Prancing Horse number one then concentrated on the rest of the weekend, not setting a precise target for Sunday’s GP, but indicating the positive aspects that even Ferrari had brought home even from a complicated weekend like the one in Barcelona: “The goal of this race? The pace was good again last weekend in qualifying – commented the former Sauber boss – we have to capitalize on this feature and try to get a good result on Saturday, so that we can go downhill on Sunday and be more consistent in the race. We are working hard on this to try and find a solution. We expected to do some long stints now, but it wasn’t possible. We will see to recover this afternoon“.

Leclerc mystery

“With an extra 30 minutes during FP2 we can try all the compounds” added Vasseur again, who then went back on discussed affair involving Leclerc’s SF-23 in Spainwith the alleged problems, however, not found in the analysis carried out in Maranello. “It was difficult to do the right checks at the factory – he concluded – however in the race he had gone fairly well, doing an excellent last stint. Now this is behind us, we need to focus on the future and not the past”.