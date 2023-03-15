Ferrari, revolving doors? Vasseur: “The key figures remain”

As if the disappointing performances in Bahrain hadn’t been enough, even with the engines off, Ferrari ended up in the spotlight without wanting to. Indeed, David Sanchez left the Maranello team to accept a new project in Formula 1 – almost certainly McLaren – with the result that the team lost its aerodynamics manager at the World Championship that has just begun and rumors about alleged misunderstandings between the key figures of the sports management. In the meeting with journalists he had this morning, the Frenchman preferred not to go into the details of the Sanchez case, extinguishing the rumors that sporting director Laurent Mekies would say goodbye and Simone Resta’s return.

Vasseur on Stay

“Simone Resta is the technical director of one of our customer teams. He is doing a great job together with Günther Steiner at Haas. The plan is not to touch anything on this front”.

Vasseur on Mekies

“The most important thing now is to work as a team and try our best. Leaving the company is another story. I’ve known Laurent for 25 years, since he went to school. I trust him, we have a good cooperation and he will be one of the pillars of the company in the future. Obviously there are some people who leave the team and others who join, but this is the case in every Formula 1 team: this, however, does not concern the key figures. Now we have a solid group from which we will build the future”.

Vasseur on Vigna

The team principal reassured journalists about the alleged frictions with the managing director Benedetto Vigna: “With Benedetto we have a transparent collaboration. For me it is a good organization, but we always have open discussions. He is supportive on any topic. I have absolutely no complaints about this and I think it’s a pure gossip topic. The collaboration with Vigna is very positive”.