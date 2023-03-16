Vasseur promises a different Ferrari to Jeddah

That of Bahrain was an unconvincing Ferrari, neither in terms of results nor performance. Not even from an image point of view, considering that the failure of Charles Leclerc’s SF-23 control unit will force the Monegasque to serve a penalty of at least ten positions already in the second round of the World Championship. In short, the start of the championship could hardly have been worse, especially considering the tones used by Frederic Vasseur on the “rediscovered” reliability. The French team principal, however, continues on his way, monitoring the work in Maranello with even more severity, because he was the first to be disappointed with Leclerc’s problem in Sakhir. In this morning’s meeting with journalists, Vasseur promised Gedda a brighter red.

Vasseur’s words

“On Sunday we had two different problems. One was in the morning at ignition time and the other was during the race. Unfortunately it hit the ECU twice. It is something we have never encountered in the past. We have done thorough analysis and I hope it is now under control. Unfortunately, however, we will have to take penalties in Gedda, because we have already passed the two ECUs. I cannot be satisfied with Bahrain and would like to take a step forward. Part of the explanation for the gap lies in the Bahrain track. The surface is very aggressive and this amplifies all the parameters. If you lack pace, you have to push harder to keep pace and you wear everything out more. I would focus more on pure performance than anything else. The Jeddah track is completely different in terms of design, grip and roughness. It’s a completely different story and will fit better with what we have today“.

Developments coming soon

The Frenchman anticipated updates as early as Sunday: “In Saudi Arabia we will have developments, and my hope is that we will take a leap forward. The DNA of this world is to always improve. If you don’t bring updates, it will get worse because others will. We would bring updates to Jeddah and try to bring them to Melbourne as well“.