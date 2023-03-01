Ferrari, we start again from Bahrain

The Red from Maranello is ready to restart the engines after the tests in Bahrain. Again on the Sakhir circuit, the World Championship starts with the first free practice on 3 March to finish with the initial race, a GP where the SF-23 seems to have to face an almost unshakeable opponent, that Max Verstappen who with the RB19 seen in the tests was very fast. Charles Leclerc will try to put a spoke in the Dutchman’s works, as he did last year, but it is clear that it will not be easy. However, team principal Frederic Vasseur believes it is possible to repeat the great results obtained in the last race in Bahrain.

Vasseur’s words

“I have experienced this moment many times in my career, but I have to admit that this time is really special. I feel the passion not only of all the Ferrari people in Maranello but also of the fans, and a couple of months were enough for me to get infected by this passionate enthusiasm. We can’t wait to start the season“, the Frenchman told the Ferrari channels. “The tests went well and the three days of last week showed that the car is giving the indications we expected. Now we need to fine-tune to get the most out of the SF-23. One thing is clear: this is the championship with the most races ever, so whatever the result of the first Sunday, the title will not be won or lost in Bahrain. We know the track well: however, we know that the highly variable track and air temperatures, the variable wind conditions and the new Pirelli tires will make it difficult to set up the car at its best, but both Carlos and Charles collected a lot of data during the three days of testing. I expect a well-prepared team for a concrete weekend“.