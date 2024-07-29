Sainz-Williams: It’s official

The summer break of the 2024 season opened with the official news regarding the transfer of Carlos Sainz to join Williams from next World Championshipwith the signing of a multi-year contract that will bind the Spaniard to the Grove team for the “2025, 2026 and beyond”as can be read in the recent press release published by the historic British team.

In Ferrari until the end of 2024

The British team has obviously welcomed #55, as has team principal James Vowles. Happiness was also expressed by the Iberian driver, enthusiastic about taking part in a new project in which he believes a lot to bring Williams back to the positions it deserves. All this will therefore begin in 2025, while the current season will end at the wheel of the Ferraria team he joined in 2021, taking three victories, the last of which this year in Melbourne. While waiting for the Spaniard to leave Maranello, the team principal Frederic Vasseur he has meanwhile commented on the agreement reached between his current driver and Williams, considering himself happy with the future that awaits the one who will remain focused on the objectives of the ‘Prancing Horse’ from now until the end of this world championship.

Vasseur’s words

“I am delighted that Carlos will join Williams from next season – he has declared – It is a team with a great history and heritage, founded by an enlightened man with an ambitious vision, so I know Carlos will feel at home. I have great respect for James (Vowles) and I am sure that Carlos will make a valuable contribution to his team. For now, Carlos is still a Ferrari driver, and for the remaining ten races he will work hard, focus on our goals and we will fight together for every single point until the last lap of this championship”.