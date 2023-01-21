It is no mystery that the strategies to be adopted during the tender were among the elements that could be improved on Ferrari seen on track nl 2022. It’s not easy to make the best decision at the right time and, sometimes, taking a risk can make the wall look brilliant or appear clueless in the blink of an eye. And so the hesitations risk being decisive, in a sport that makes thousandths of a second and speed its distinctive feature. One of the tasks of Frederic Vasseur, new team principal and general manager of Ferrari, will therefore be to perfect the decision-making chain, given the importance of this aspect on the final outcome: “Strategy is a fundamental part of Formula 1. The closer you get to peak performance, the more dramatic the effect of a single failure in operations or strategy. You have to be sure you’re doing the right thing at the right time, decisions are based on what’s going to happen and how to get the best out of it”explained the transalpine manager.

Vasseur, in the long and interesting interview granted to Race car engineeringreflected on the possible introduction of artificial intelligence to improve strategies in the race: “The database for theuse of artificial intelligence for a full race strategy it has to come, but the teams are well on their way to doing something similar. Su can imagine a software capable of managing information on the track, the conditions, the number of pit stops, the position of the drivers and the possibility of the Safety Car entering when an accident occurs. But it will take a long time to collect this type of information, in the quantity necessary to ensure correct decisions. In F1, teams collect millions of data, but keep it confidential because it represents a competitive advantage. We should arrive at a margin of error of less than 1% and the variables are still considerable. Given the specificity of this business, I think Formula 1 will use artificial intelligence further down the line“.