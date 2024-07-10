Difficult period

The last few weeks have been anything but easy on the track for the FerrariThe Maranello team, which after the success in Monaco seemed to have become the main rival of Red Bull, is slipped back in the grid hierarchiesbeing clearly outperformed by McLaren and Mercedes. In the last four races only Carlos Sainz has managed to climb onto the podium once, in Austria, but he benefited from the Norris-Verstappen bumper car that put the two main contenders for victory out of action on that occasion.

Vasseur relaunches

There Victory achieved by Lewis Hamilton at Silverstonewith Mercedes, after two and a half years of abstinence, has also raised doubts among some insiders that the English champion has wrong to sign with the Prancing Horse for 2025thus breaking his historic partnership with the Brackley team.

In an interview published by Financial Times just a few hours before the British GP, however, it was the team principal of Maranello himself Fred Vasseur to underline how Ferrari is slowly returning to the centre of the Formula 1 worlddespite the many years that have passed since the last title won.

A catalyst for attention

“Lewis’s signing was important because it sent a message to the paddock – Vasseur declared – he had to make a choice. He asked himself where he would have the best chance of winning the title in 2025, 2026 and 2027, and the answer was Ferrari.“. With these words, the Frenchman confirmed what we had already reported, that is, that Hamilton had a “2+1” contract with an expiry date set for 2027.

Hamilton’s presence in the team, according to the French manager, is above all a potential magnet for engineers and technicians who perhaps would prefer to stay in the United Kingdom, where all the other top teams of the Circus are based. A name like that of the seven-time world champion, however, is capable of generating interest and curiosity around itself, attracting talent. Also from this, in the hope of the Fans, the new rebirth of Ferrari will start.