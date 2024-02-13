Off to 2024

With the presentation and the first laps of the SF-24 on the Fiorano circuit, also for the Ferrari The 2024 season has officially begun, with the Maranello company having as its primary objective that of redeeming itself from 3rd place in last year's Constructors' World Championship to position itself as a direct opponent of Red Bull. However, a year that starts with a peculiarity for the Rossa, already certain of what its 2025 line-up will be.

Hamilton's announcement

As announced earlier this month, Lewis Hamilton he will in fact be the next Ferrari driver, as well as Charles Leclerc's future teammate. A novelty on which the team principal Frédéric Vasseur he wanted to comment only partially at the beginning of the press conference held after the presentation of the single-seater and the first laps on the Fiorano track

“Lewis will certainly represent a great opportunity – the Frenchman quickly declared – but we want to stay focused on 2024 and we don't want to have any kind of distractions, which is why we made this announcement so soon because it is important for everyone to stay focused on the upcoming season.”

Support for Sainz

The focus is entirely on the pre-season tests and the upcoming world championship, which will therefore be the last one Carlos Sainz in Ferrari. A championship that will not see the Spaniard supported by the Prancing Horse, with the team supporting its driver during the 24 scheduled race weekends: “I'm sure Carlos will dedicate himself completely until the last corner of the last lap of this season – added Vasseur – and the whole team will be motivated together with him. I am fully convinced that Carlos is a very professional rider and will have the whole team to support him.”