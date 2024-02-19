by VALERIO BARRETTA

Vasseur welcomes Hamilton to Ferrari

He knew it very well, and worked there when not he had still won seven world titles. Almost 20 years later, Frederic Vasseur will hug Lewis again Hamiltonto close a circle and embark on a new challenge: to win again, and do it with the most iconic color of Formula 1, Ferrari red.

The Cavallino team principal welcomed the British driver, in his last season with Mercedes before moving to Maranello, with words of esteem. The Frenchman is sure: Hamilton, the eighth 40-year-old to drive a Ferrari, will not come for a golden pension but to give his all and win another title.

Vasseur's words

“I think it was a rather natural move that ultimately brought Hamilton to Ferrari. He was part of the McLaren family and then of the Mercedes one with two paths, but I think he always had the idea in his mind that, to close the circle, he should come to Maranello. He has always been very demanding of himself and his team, all the world champions are very demanding“, these are his words to Sky Sports.

“I also think that it made sense for us to take on a driver with his experience and such a prestigious track record. I think it's logical that a champion like him could be a landmark for the development of the team in the future“.