The experience of Frederic Vasseur as team principal and general manager of Scuderia Ferrari. Two months later the French manager is called to keep the ranks compact after the disappointment of the opening race in Bahrain. During the Sakhir weekend he repeatedly whispered to the press that the world championships are not won in the first race, as Ferrari learned well in 2022, and that there is no reason why a fast single-seater in qualifying cannot be also in competition.

Of course, the Red Bull dominance seen in Sakhir cannot be underestimated. Mercedes has already waved the white flag, with team principals Toto Wolff and George Russell declaring in unison that Christian Horner and co will win every race of the season. Greater prudence has filtered from the Prancing Horse, although the SF-23 has shown problems in terms of reliability and management of tire degradation.

Vasseur’s moves

“After 32 years at the pit stop, I think I have a good understanding of a racing team, from the mechanics to the chief designer“, Frederic Vasseur had told the media during his first press conference, explaining that he wanted to meet as many members of the Scuderia as possible. Immediately clear ideas regarding strategies, not optimal in 2022: “We have a couple of weeks to make a decision. The most important thing is not the individual, but the group behind whoever pushes the button“. And the February 22nd the move, with Inaki Rueda destined for another role within the GeS and the promotion to the wall for the internal resource Ravin Jain.

“My job will be to align everyone and make sure everyone is pushing in the same direction”: from words to deeds and in the last few days there have been several steps backwards by long-time figures registered in Maranello. What made the most noise was theFarewell by David Sanchez, the aerodynamicist at Ferrari since 2012 with various tasks, who would already have a ticket to England in his pocket and more precisely to Woking, the McLaren headquarters. And before that Gino Rosato‘foreign minister’ of the team – joined the team in 1991 – e Jonathan Giacobazzisince 2013 in the team, who recently covered the role of Executive Race Manager, a sort of point of union between the racing team and the Ferrari top management.

The puzzle

As is known, the current Formula 1 regulations do not allow immediate transfers from one team to another and therefore any replacement will have to be drawn from internal resources. Hiring a figure from a rival team presupposes a well-defined wait – called in the jargon of motorsport ‘gardening’ – which varies according to the importance of the role and the agreements between the parties.

Every offer and every movement must be weighed with extreme rationality and strategy, the team principal knows the importance of a united and determined team: “If we want to develop the company and achieve more in the future, we must build step by step and get results soon, because the result is the best motivation“.

In the office intended for the team principal, in Via dell’Abetone Inferiore 4 in Maranello, there is Frederic Vasseur. He’s making his moves, as it would say on the green table: “Faites vos jeux“. With a Rubik’s cube in hand and only one goal: to be able to complete the right moves to get a red Ferrari facade.