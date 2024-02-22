Waiting for Hamilton in Maranello

Rarely has a driver belonging to a top team been at the center of a transfer operation even before the start of the world championship for a move to another top-tier team made official for the following year. This was obviously the case Lewis Hamiltonwhich has been the talk of the town since the announcement of the transfer at the beginning of February Ferrari continuously until the pre-season tests.

The question, in fact, is still very open. What will the Englishman's last season at Mercedes be like? What will be the opportunities for success at Ferrari? Who will replace him in 2025? What will be the next team that Carlos Sainz will join, himself in his last year at Maranello? These are just some of the countless questions that have also been asked Frédéric Vasseurteam principal of the Red team, in recent weeks.

Enough about Hamilton

The French engineer, however, has other priorities at this particular moment of the year, to the point of begging the media or commentators to temporarily archive everything concerning the future of the seven-time world champion at Ferrari: “Now we have to slowly put the Hamilton issue aside – prayed Vasseur – we need to focus fully on the upcoming 2024 season. I will be happy to talk about Hamilton when the 2025 season approaches.”

“Of course it's good for us to know what our future will be like. But for me the focus is now on the year with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Nobody can hide the fact that we had a difficult year in 2023. But I think it was a difficult season for everyone, except Red Bull. I realize that Ferrari will have to make a big step forward if they want to catch up to the leader. But what gives us courage is that we have made significant progress in the 2023 season, and we must build on this progress in 2024. Ultimately, in Formula 1 it is very simple: if you feel satisfied with your situation, you are already good to go. Instead, you need to go to work with the mentality of constantly improving, emphasizing strengths and eliminating weaknesses. You can't give up for a moment.”