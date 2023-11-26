Ferrari, Vasseur’s balance sheet

Third place in the constructors’ championship, fifth and seventh place in the drivers’ championship. The Ferrari World Championship ends with numbers below expectations, after a season that began with the bad mood of Charles Leclerc – very black after the tests in Bahrain – and continued in crescendo. The improvements did not bring the SF-23 to the level of Red Bull – which however produced the most dominant car ever – but at least they allowed the Cavallino to overtake Aston Martin (which started from second place) and to get ever closer to Mercedes. A run-up that stopped with the mockery of Abu Dhabi: from the summer break onwards, Ferrari “ate” 53 points from its rivals, but at Yas Marina the difficulties of Carlos Sainz and the questionable five-second penalties sent the team towards Brackley second place among the Manufacturers. Frederic Vasseur tried to take stock of his first year in red, opening the window towards 2024 which will have to be the year of redemption for Ferrari.

Vasseur’s words

“Next season the technical project will not be distorted, many details in which we need to improve will need to be taken care of better. Being able to finish fighting with Red Bull is positive“, commented a Sky Sports F1. “With Leclerc we let Perez go to close the gap with Russell for second constructors’ place. We didn’t succeed, but in the last eight weekends we did well and if we think about how far we were from Mercedes until a few months ago Confidence is growing for next year. We have to think that our car hasn’t always been easy to drive. This creates a lack of confidence and self-esteem on some occasions, as happened to Sainz in the last few races. It’s a shame for him because he had a good pace in practice with the medium tires“.

“Red Bull is doing a better job in many aspects, while we have lost something in terms of reliability, impediment management and other things. If we focus only on one aspect we will not move forwardwe must improve in all details“.

“We made some progress in this final championship, so we will keep the same mentality and the same approach for next season. I am convinced that we will be even more motivated and step by step we will take care of all the details necessary to win. We went through difficult moments, like in Miami or Zandvoort, but at the end of the season we scored more points than everyone else, excluding Red Bull, proving that we were doing well and could catch up“.