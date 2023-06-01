The Ferrari towards Barcelona

The results of Ferrari in the first races of the season the fans were not satisfied, and least of all the owners, the management and the team, which invested resources, time and sweat on the SF-23 project. There is a lot of frustration in Maranello in seeing the response from the track, which is decreeing not only the indisputable superiority of Red Bull, but also the overtaking of Aston Martin.

It is clear that the more disappointing this year’s results, the sooner the SF-23 chapter will be closed and resources will be transferred for next year. In Ferrari, however, they don’t give up and continue to work on the improvement of the current carbefore thinking definitively and exclusively of the 2024 car. Some new elements have arrived in Monaco, such as the rear wing and the air intake of the rear brakes, more substantial developments should be introduced from Montmeló (but always “sipped” race per race).

Vasseur’s words

Frederic, the team principal Vasseurspeaking to journalists, explained the working climate in Maranello: “We are pushing like madmen in the factory to bring updates as fast as possible, because we are not satisfied. I think today’s results are not what we set out to do: we want to do better. In any case we will continue to develop“.

“I don’t define the goal in terms of location. The goal and the important mindset I have to push for is to do a better job tomorrow than today. As soon as we are able to analyze a weakness in the car, the team’s approach or the garage, we do our utmost to fix it.“, continued the Frenchman. “It would be a mistake to think that the lack of performance comes only from aerodynamics. Performance comes from everywhere: from the ability to produce parts quickly, from the strategy, from the pit wall, from the mechanics, from the pit stops, from reliability. Every single employee of the company contributes to the performance“.